Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $861.81 million, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

