Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $833.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

