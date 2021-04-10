Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $339.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.82 and its 200-day moving average is $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

