NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

TSE:NG opened at C$11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -110.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.