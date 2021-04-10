Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVT opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 96.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

