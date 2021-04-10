Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $62,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nucor by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

