NuShares Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $31.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025633 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,313,350 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,031,232 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.