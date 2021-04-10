Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.