Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Flowers Foods worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

