Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

