Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,046.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 85,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

