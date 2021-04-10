NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

