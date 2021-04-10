nYFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,159.07 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. nYFI has a market capitalization of $366,159.07 and approximately $30,222.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

