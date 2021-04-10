Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ODT. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

