Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.30 and last traded at $235.22. 9,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,657,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Get Okta alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.