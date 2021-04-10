OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 285 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

