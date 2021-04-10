OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

BIIB opened at $268.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

