OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 2.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

