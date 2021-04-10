Old Port Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

