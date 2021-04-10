Old Port Advisors Has $237,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

