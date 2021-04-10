Old Port Advisors Has $497,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

