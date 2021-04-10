Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.98 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

