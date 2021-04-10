Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,808 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

