Old Port Advisors Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

