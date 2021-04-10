Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $66.15 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

