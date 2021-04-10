Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

