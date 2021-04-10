One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 15,069 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.04 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

