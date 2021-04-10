OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 533.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last 90 days.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $637.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

