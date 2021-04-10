Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Ross M. Jessup Sells 242,351 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

