OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. Research analysts expect that OpGen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

