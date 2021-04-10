Opus (OPT) Market Cap Achieves $691,497.70

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Opus has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $691,497.70 and $135.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

