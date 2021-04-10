OracleChain Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $425,774.66 and approximately $74,882.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.