ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.59

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 929940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.