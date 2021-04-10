Orbs (ORBS) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $387.01 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

