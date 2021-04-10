Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Buys 623,506 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey bought 623,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,235.06 ($8,146.15).

Oriole Resources stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. Oriole Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £13.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.