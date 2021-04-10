OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 480.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.18), with a volume of 77805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.40 ($6.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.66.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

