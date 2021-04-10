Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 148,500 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 165.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

