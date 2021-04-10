Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 60,229 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

