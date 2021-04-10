Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

