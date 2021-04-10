Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 183.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSE GPI opened at $163.44 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

