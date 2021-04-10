Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $403.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.04. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

