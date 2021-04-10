Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

