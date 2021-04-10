Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,529. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

