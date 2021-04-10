Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,015. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

