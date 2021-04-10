Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

NYSE RY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 792,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

