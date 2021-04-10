Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 676,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,588. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

