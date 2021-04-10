Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 270 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 6,665,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

