Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

