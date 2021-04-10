Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 85 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,112. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

