Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 144,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

